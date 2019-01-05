NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

NTDOY opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.14. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 190,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 38.8% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 71,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the third quarter worth $763,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. TX purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the third quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

