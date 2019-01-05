NI (NODK) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NI (NASDAQ:NODK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NODK stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.30. NI has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $17.90.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.61%.
About NI
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.
