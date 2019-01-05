NI (NODK) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NI (NASDAQ:NODK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NODK stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.30. NI has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $17.90.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NODK. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NI by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 289,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 72,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NI during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NI during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of NI during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.

