Nexstar Media Group (NXST) and Liberty Media Formula One Series B (FWONB) Head to Head Contrast

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) and Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nexstar Media Group and Liberty Media Formula One Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Liberty Media Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus target price of $102.71, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than Liberty Media Formula One Series B.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Liberty Media Formula One Series B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $2.43 billion 1.50 $474.99 million $3.98 20.09 Liberty Media Formula One Series B $1.78 billion 3.87 $255.00 million N/A N/A

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Formula One Series B.

Dividends

Nexstar Media Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Liberty Media Formula One Series B does not pay a dividend. Nexstar Media Group pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Liberty Media Formula One Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 23.45% 19.12% 4.30% Liberty Media Formula One Series B 23.43% N/A N/A

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats Liberty Media Formula One Series B on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 36 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 170 television stations in 100 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company's stations reach approximately 43.6 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series B

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

