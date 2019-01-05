NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 207,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $6,863,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 173,662 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXRT stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.02%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

