Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXEO. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexeo Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nexeo Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NXEO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 337,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,979. Nexeo Solutions has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $770.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Nexeo Solutions had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXEO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 41.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

