New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 33400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/new-millennium-iron-nml-hits-new-52-week-high-at-0-08.html.

New Millennium Iron Company Profile (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New Millennium Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Millennium Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.