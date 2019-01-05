New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) President Ellen E. Terry Buys 2,000 Shares

New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) President Ellen E. Terry acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $15,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HYB opened at $7.74 on Friday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

