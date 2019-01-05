Neural Protocol Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Neural Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $56,088.00 and approximately $35,411.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.02301518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00157368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00204142 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025992 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026000 BTC.

Neural Protocol Token Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,358,150,010 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

