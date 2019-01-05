Netflix, Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.95.

NFLX stock opened at $297.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of 238.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Netflix has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $7,361,323.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total transaction of $15,226,004.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,226,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,014 shares of company stock worth $84,987,740 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,337,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after buying an additional 1,534,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 1,063,944 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Netflix by 1,249.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 504,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $197,549,000 after buying an additional 467,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,188,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,811,751,000 after buying an additional 443,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

