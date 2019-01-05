Nelnet (NNI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NNI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 43,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,600. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 98.19 and a current ratio of 98.19.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $52,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

