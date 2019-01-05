Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NMM. ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.93.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,601,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.