National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTIOF. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NTIOF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

