Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 545,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,733. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $977.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,064.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,195.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,619,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 207.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 232,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 4,353.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 54,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

