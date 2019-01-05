MyBit Token (MYB) Price Up 7.7% This Week

MyBit Token (CURRENCY:MYB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One MyBit Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $6.32, $62.56 and $34.91. MyBit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $33,922.00 worth of MyBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyBit Token has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.54 or 0.13231758 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Aurora (AOA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.
- IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028507 BTC.
- Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001308 BTC.
- Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.
