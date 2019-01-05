Mosaic (MOS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mosaic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. 4,019,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,100. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,330,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,490,000 after buying an additional 541,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,619,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,254,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,680,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,374,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

