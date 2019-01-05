Morningstar (MORN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Morningstar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,967. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at $608,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $684,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,007,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,928,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,632 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 125,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,085,000 after buying an additional 40,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,085,000 after buying an additional 40,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

