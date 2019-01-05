Morgan Stanley Raises Medtronic (MDT) Price Target to $102.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

