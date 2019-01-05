Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.13.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $4.47 on Friday, hitting $113.08. 398,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,806. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $152.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 611,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,307,038.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $586,616.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,615,560. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 568,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

