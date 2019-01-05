MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (MNDI) Given New GBX 1,950 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (LON:MNDI) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,340.71 ($30.59).

Shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 stock traded up GBX 92.50 ($1.21) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 has a 52 week low of GBX 1,684 ($22.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,145 ($28.03).

In other news, insider Peter Oswald acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £79,850 ($104,338.17).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

