Momo (MOMO) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Momo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.97.

Shares of Momo stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 2,801,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,348. Momo has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Momo had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momo will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Momo by 24.9% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 10,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 360,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Momo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Momo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Momo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

