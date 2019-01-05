Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 594,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 573,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

MNTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.18. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 158.21% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $59,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $106,026. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $75,717,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,681,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,880,000 after purchasing an additional 925,524 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,208,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,174,000 after purchasing an additional 336,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/momenta-pharmaceuticals-mnta-stock-price-down-5-7.html.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.