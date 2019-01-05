Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 3,314,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,582,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

MBT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 52.39% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth about $116,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth about $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 180.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

