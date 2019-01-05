Mixin (XIN) Tops One Day Volume of $4,736.00

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Mixin token can now be bought for $93.95 or 0.02445839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $41.86 million and $4,736.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026501 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,548 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

