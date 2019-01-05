Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NERV. BidaskClub cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.81. 118,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,800. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $44,752.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Doyle purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,611 shares in the company, valued at $132,389.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,600 shares of company stock worth $83,220 and have sold 16,007 shares worth $120,971. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 1,181,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 266,623 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 555,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 138,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,510,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.