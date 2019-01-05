Michael J. Berendt Sells 3,500 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $646,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,063,908.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.78. The stock had a trading volume of 754,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,665. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $200.83 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Waters by 602.7% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 18,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Waters by 62.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 69.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Michael J. Berendt Sells 3,500 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/michael-j-berendt-sells-3500-shares-of-waters-co-wat-stock.html.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.