Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.43.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 617,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,500. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. Medpace has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 270.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Medpace by 78.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.