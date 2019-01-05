Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 617,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,500. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. Medpace has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.07 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 270.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Medpace by 78.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.