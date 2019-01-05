Medallion Financial (MFIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MFIN. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

MFIN traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 50,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,833. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.30). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

