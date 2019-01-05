MB Financial (MBFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MB Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company which conducts a commercial banking business through Manufacturers Bank. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBFI. BidaskClub upgraded MB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded MB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

MBFI stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 1,096,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. MB Financial has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $51.59.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $241.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.85 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MB Financial will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $662,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBFI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of MB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

