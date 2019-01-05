Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP) versus Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -36.06% -12.81% -8.81% Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.98% -4.27%

16.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $24.38 million 7.87 $10.90 million N/A N/A Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$12.24 million N/A N/A

Maui Land & Pineapple has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Risk and Volatility

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maui Land & Pineapple and Yangtze River Port and Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.