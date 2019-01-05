Matthew P. Flake Sells 30,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,956,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $48.96. 318,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,631. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Loop Capital set a $67.00 target price on shares of Q2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Q2 by 32.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 798,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 32.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 798,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after acquiring an additional 385,863 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $17,720,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 704,377.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 246,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 246,532 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

