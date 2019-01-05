Manitowoc (MTW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc's full-year 2018 revenue guidance is at $1.80-$1.83 billion, indicating growth of 15% at the midpoint year over year. The company continues to execute its strategy to cover cost inflation through pricing actions. The company remains focused on cost controls, reducing headcount and increasing productivity. Moreover, product innovation and order strength remain near-term tailwinds. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. Moreover, Manitowoc has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird raised Manitowoc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Manitowoc to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Manitowoc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

MTW stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 413,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,755. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $525.60 million, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 72.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 699,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $5,693,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,586,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,050,000 after acquiring an additional 227,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 197,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 72.6% in the third quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 360,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 151,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

