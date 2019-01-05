Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Mallinckrodt in a research note issued on Monday, December 31st. B. Riley analyst D. Buck expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 65.24% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of MNK opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,569,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,558,000.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

