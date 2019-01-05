Majestic Wine (WINE) PT Lowered to GBX 300

Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WINE. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Majestic Wine to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 389.40 ($5.09).

WINE opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Thursday. Majestic Wine has a 12 month low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 485.50 ($6.34).

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

