M.D.C. (MDC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

MDC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $34.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 9.55. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,998,000 after buying an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in M.D.C. by 228.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 526,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 365,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,998,000 after buying an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in M.D.C. by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

