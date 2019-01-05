Lunyr 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $227,053.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00040659 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, BigONE, Huobi and Bittrex. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $227,053.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.02286146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00157832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00203791 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026314 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026333 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex, BigONE, Binance, BiteBTC, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

