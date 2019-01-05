Lumber Liquidators (LL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 969,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

