Lumber Liquidators (LL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Shares of NYSE LL opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 969,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.
