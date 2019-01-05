Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0478 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Coinbe, Poloniex and Fatbtc. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $29.30 million and $473,711.00 worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.02287199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00158410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00204597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026420 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026420 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,413,796 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, DDEX, Upbit, Kucoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Coinbe, YoBit, IDEX, DEx.top, Poloniex, Tidex, Bitbns, Hotbit, Binance, Allbit, Fatbtc and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.