Lobstex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,621.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a total market cap of $78,673.00 and approximately $14,621.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00044695 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 13,273,609 coins and its circulating supply is 12,448,913 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

