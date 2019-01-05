Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 10,671,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,634,674. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,889.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,352 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

