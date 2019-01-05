L&L Energy (LLEN) Earns News Sentiment Score of 4.20

News articles about L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) have been trending extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. L&L Energy earned a media sentiment score of 4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LLEN stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500. L&L Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Get L&L Energy alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/ll-energy-llen-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-4-20.html.

About L&L Energy

L&L Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in production, processing, and sale of coal in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Coal Mining, Coal Wholesaling, and Coking Coal. It has the right to extract coal from five mines, including the DaPuAn mine and the SuTsong mine in Yunnan Province; and the WeiShe mine, LaShu mine, and LuoZhou mine in Guizhou Province in China.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for L&L Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&L Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.