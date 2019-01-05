Linamar (LNR) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an average rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$76.80.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar stock opened at C$45.01 on Wednesday. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$42.91 and a 12-month high of C$76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linamar will post 9.7700001736503 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,268,000.00.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.