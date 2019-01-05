Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Price Hits $32.22 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded 74.6% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can currently be purchased for about $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00907495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001211 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00013280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000657 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.