Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 798,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 663,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.
Several analysts have recently commented on LTRPA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,129,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,662,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 671,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.
