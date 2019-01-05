LGI Homes (LGIH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.26. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.96 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.