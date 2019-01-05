Lennar (LEN) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,385. Lennar has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,845,690.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 475.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.