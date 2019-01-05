Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE LAZ traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. 778,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,490. Lazard has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). Lazard had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $605.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,982,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,601,000 after buying an additional 114,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,982,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,601,000 after buying an additional 114,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,788,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,229,000 after buying an additional 71,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,049,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,169,000 after buying an additional 44,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 22.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,051,000 after buying an additional 524,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.