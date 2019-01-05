Lazard (LAZ) Shares Up 5.9%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.59 and last traded at $38.45. 778,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 820,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. ValuEngine cut Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $605.61 million for the quarter. Lazard had a return on equity of 49.98% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,788,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,229,000 after acquiring an additional 71,463 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 375,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 57,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,049,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,224 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

