Lancashire’s (LRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They presently have a GBX 655 ($8.56) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 640 ($8.36). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 693 ($9.06) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 652.64 ($8.53).

LON LRE opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 773.50 ($10.11).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

