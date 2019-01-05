Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Sunday, September 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. 35,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,969. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,587,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $2,660,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 34.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
