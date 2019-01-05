Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Sunday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. 35,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,969. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,587,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $2,660,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 34.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

