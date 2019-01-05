KVH Industries (KVHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded KVH Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $182.52 million, a P/E ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,718,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 669,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

